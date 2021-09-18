Short Interest in Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) Increases By 100.0%

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of Beach Energy stock remained flat at $$15.55 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.92. Beach Energy has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.

Beach Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through following business segments: Cooper Basin, Other Australia, and International. The Cooper Basin segment represents oil and gas sales from Australian production. The Other Australia segment includes the Group’s interest in all on-shore and off-shore production and exploration tenements within Australia.

