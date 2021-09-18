Short Interest in Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Increases By 63.6%

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the August 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS BXBLY opened at $16.25 on Friday. Brambles has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $19.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.4064 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Brambles’s payout ratio is currently 56.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brambles from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Brambles

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

