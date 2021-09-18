Short Interest in BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSA) Declines By 62.5%

BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BSA traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $25.62. The company had a trading volume of 11,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,131. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $26.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a $0.3203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%.

