Short Interest in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Decreases By 55.2%

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a drop of 55.2% from the August 15th total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 82.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BTI traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.70. 3,175,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,684,886. The stock has a market cap of $78.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.41.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

