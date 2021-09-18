Short Interest in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Increases By 50.1%

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, an increase of 50.1% from the August 15th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
NASDAQ:CALT opened at $23.06 on Friday. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $38.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.54.
Several analysts recently issued reports on CALT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. SEB Equities initiated coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SEB Equity Research initiated coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.
