Short Interest in Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAYU) Drops By 62.9%

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAYU) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 62.9% from the August 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:CLAYU opened at $10.09 on Friday. Chavant Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

