Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Expands By 70.6%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 70.6% from the August 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of CHSCM stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.02. CHS has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $28.77.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.4219 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

