Short Interest in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Grows By 57.5%

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 452,100 shares, an increase of 57.5% from the August 15th total of 287,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 359,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, City Office REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Shares of NYSE:CIO traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.75. 1,611,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,880. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.42. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $729.46 million, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

In other news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIO. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

