Short Interest in CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) Rises By 112.6%

CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, an increase of 112.6% from the August 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 591.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded CSR to a “buy” rating and set a $6.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

OTCMKTS:CSRLF opened at $4.01 on Friday. CSR has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $4.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.50.

CSR Ltd. engages in the manufacture and supply of building products in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through the following segments: Building Products, Aluminium, and Property. The Building Products segment includes lightweight systems, insulation, AFS walling systems, inclose Façades, bricks and roofing.

