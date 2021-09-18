Short Interest in Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Rises By 116.2%

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 362,500 shares, a growth of 116.2% from the August 15th total of 167,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,625.0 days.

OTCMKTS DCNSF opened at $19.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.45. Dai-ichi Life has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $19.70.

Get Dai-ichi Life alerts:

Dai-ichi Life Company Profile

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through The Domestic Life Insurance Business, The Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities, non-participating single premium whole life insurance, financial insurance and annuities, and group annuities.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Dai-ichi Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai-ichi Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.