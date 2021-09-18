Short Interest in Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Rises By 116.2%

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 362,500 shares, a growth of 116.2% from the August 15th total of 167,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,625.0 days.
OTCMKTS DCNSF opened at $19.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.45. Dai-ichi Life has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $19.70.
Dai-ichi Life Company Profile
Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?
Receive News & Ratings for Dai-ichi Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai-ichi Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.