Short Interest in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) Declines By 36.8%

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,300 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the August 15th total of 269,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 385,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have commented on DMYI shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. TRB Advisors LP bought a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DMYI traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,009,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,234. dMY Technology Group, Inc. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.37.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III

dMY Technology Group, Inc III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete its initial business combination with a company within the mobile app ecosystem.

