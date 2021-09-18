Short Interest in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Increases By 89.5%

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 89.5% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in DTF Tax-Free Income by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 451,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 12,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 12,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

Get DTF Tax-Free Income alerts:

NYSE:DTF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,807. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.76. DTF Tax-Free Income has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $15.18.

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.