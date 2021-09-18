Short Interest in Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Drops By 33.3%

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of EAXR opened at $3.79 on Friday. Ealixir has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98.

About Ealixir

EALIXIR Inc operates in the digital industry in Italy and internationally. Its services include Ealixir Removal that protects the online reputation of individuals and companies, and ensures the right to be forgotten by removing negative information on the web; Newsdelete to solve problems related to financial reputation; WEBiD, which drafts detailed reports on online contents and conversations regarding individuals, brands, or companies; and Ealixir Story that assists client in writing customized information for uploading onto the Web.

