Short Interest in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Rises By 53.4%

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 53.4% from the August 15th total of 782,100 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 382,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In other news, Director Lou Basenese sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total transaction of $82,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get ENDRA Life Sciences alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ENDRA Life Sciences by 65.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

NDRA stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.75. 238,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,923. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.13. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $3.10.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.