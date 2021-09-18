Short Interest in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Drops By 50.7%

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a drop of 50.7% from the August 15th total of 67,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp news, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $44,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $37,417.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,699 shares of company stock worth $191,525 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,913,000 after acquiring an additional 35,785 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,811,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,247,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1,069.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 133,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 57,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.80. 14,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,747. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.58. The company has a market cap of $255.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.06.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

