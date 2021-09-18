Short Interest in Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Drops By 35.7%

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,900 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the August 15th total of 244,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of FFLWF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.70. 62,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,389. Fire & Flower has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $0.85.

Fire & Flower Company Profile

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. engages in the sale of cannabis products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale Distribution, Digital Platform, and Corporate. The Retail and Wholesale Distribution segments offers cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in provinces where the sale of cannabis is legal.

