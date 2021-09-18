Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Decreases By 43.8%

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 22.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 0.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 30.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 10.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 72.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 13,249 shares during the last quarter. 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFO traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.03. The stock had a trading volume of 10,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,038. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.20. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $14.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.