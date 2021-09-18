Short Interest in Global Care Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSCZF) Expands By 120.0%

Global Care Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSCZF) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RSCZF opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07. Global Care Capital has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.42.
About Global Care Capital
