Short Interest in Global Care Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSCZF) Expands By 120.0%

Global Care Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSCZF) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RSCZF opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07. Global Care Capital has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.42.

Global Care Capital, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of early stage financing to private and public companies as well as medical cannabis pharmaceutical companies. Its portfolio include Katexco and ReFormation Pharmaceuticals. The company was founded May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

