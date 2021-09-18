Short Interest in Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Grows By 52.4%

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRBR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.92. 47,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,881. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Harbor Diversified has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $3.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1.73.

Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Harbor Diversified had a return on equity of 71.54% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $52.86 million during the quarter.

Harbor Diversified, Inc is a development stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of products for the treatment of diseases related to aging. The firm focuses on two clinical development products, Apoptone and Triolex. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Appleton, WI.

