Short Interest in Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Expands By 51.4%

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the August 15th total of 24,900 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 134,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

HIHO traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,704. Highway has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $5.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.65. The company has a market cap of $15.91 million, a P/E ratio of 197.60 and a beta of 0.19.

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Highway had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. This is a positive change from Highway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Highway by 16.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 284,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Highway by 144.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 118,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 70,070 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highway in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highway by 158.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares during the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Highway

Highway Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture of metal, plastic, electric and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products. It operates through the Metal Stamping and Mechanical Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Electric OEM segments. The Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM segment focuses on the manufacture and sale of metal parts and components.

