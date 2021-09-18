Short Interest in Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Rises By 87.3%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,084,200 shares, a growth of 87.3% from the August 15th total of 1,646,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,710.5 days.

IPXHF stock remained flat at $$7.48 during midday trading on Friday. Inpex has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $7.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average of $7.04.

Get Inpex alerts:

About Inpex

INPEX Corp. engages in the research, exploration, development, production and sales of oil and natural gas and other mineral resources. It operates through in the following geographic segments: Japan; Asia and Oceania; Eurasia; Middle East and Africa; and Americas. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.