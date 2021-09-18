Short Interest in IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CLRG) Expands By 200.0%

IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CLRG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF stock opened at $34.15 on Friday. IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $35.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.91.

