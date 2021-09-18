Short Interest in Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Expands By 97.2%

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 97.2% from the August 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRSH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) by 29.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRSH traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.76. 35,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,499. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.83. Jerash Holdings has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.92 million, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $29.89 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Jerash Holdings will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Aegis increased their target price on Jerash Holdings (US) from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

