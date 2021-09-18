Short Interest in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Decreases By 60.8%

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decline of 60.8% from the August 15th total of 46,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 241,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LMRK traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.52. 31,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,228. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $421.09 million, a P/E ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.07. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $18.30.

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 235.29%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 57,740 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares during the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,873,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $638,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

LMRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.