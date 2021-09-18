Short Interest in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Expands By 155.9%

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a growth of 155.9% from the August 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average of $8.76. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $9.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 5.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,451,983 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,908,000 after purchasing an additional 77,112 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 36.2% in the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 180,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 48,022 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 32.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 130,983 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 32,196 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 8.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 79,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 3.4% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 65,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

