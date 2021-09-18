Short Interest in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) Expands By 82.9%

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 82.9% from the August 15th total of 12,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of MNTX remained flat at $$7.49 during midday trading on Friday. 42,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,670. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.65. Manitex International has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $9.62. The stock has a market cap of $149.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.80, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.68.
Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Manitex International had a net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $60.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Manitex International will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MNTX shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Manitex International in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.
About Manitex International
Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.
