Short Interest in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) Expands By 82.9%

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 82.9% from the August 15th total of 12,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of MNTX remained flat at $$7.49 during midday trading on Friday. 42,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,670. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.65. Manitex International has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $9.62. The stock has a market cap of $149.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.80, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Manitex International had a net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $60.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Manitex International will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNTX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manitex International by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manitex International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Manitex International by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 976,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after buying an additional 150,217 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Manitex International by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 937,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after buying an additional 81,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manitex International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,140,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after buying an additional 62,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MNTX shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Manitex International in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

