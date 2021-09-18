Short Interest in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Increases By 74.5%

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,500 shares, an increase of 74.5% from the August 15th total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 83,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,567 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 18,873 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 29,390 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,135 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 33,818 shares in the last quarter. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.37. The company had a trading volume of 111,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,628. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.38. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $6.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.0416 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

