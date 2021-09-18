Short Interest in NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Expands By 99.1%

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 99.1% from the August 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NREF traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.57. 28,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,669. The company has a market cap of $113.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 2.30. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The company has a current ratio of 1,072.05, a quick ratio of 1,072.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.37.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 103.79% and a return on equity of 13.96%. Equities analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is presently 123.38%.

NREF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NREF. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 2,675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 21,753 shares in the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

