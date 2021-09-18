Short Interest in NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Drops By 50.2%

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a drop of 50.2% from the August 15th total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NSRCF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.55. 33,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,625. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36. NextSource Materials has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $4.19.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources. Through its foreign subsidiaries, it focuses in the operation of Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

