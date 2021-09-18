Short Interest in NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Drops By 50.2%

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a drop of 50.2% from the August 15th total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of NSRCF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.55. 33,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,625. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36. NextSource Materials has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $4.19.
About NextSource Materials
Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?
Receive News & Ratings for NextSource Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextSource Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.