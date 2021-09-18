Short Interest in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU) Expands By 175.0%

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NDACU opened at $9.85 on Friday. NightDragon Acquisition has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $10.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $27,304,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $15,742,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $15,300,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $12,750,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $8,160,000.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

