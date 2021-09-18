Short Interest in OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Grows By 118.5%

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 118.5% from the August 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OCCI stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. OFS Credit has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $17.63. The firm has a market cap of $77.19 million, a P/E ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average is $14.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from OFS Credit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.18%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in OFS Credit during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its holdings in OFS Credit by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OFS Credit by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 17,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in OFS Credit by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 91,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

