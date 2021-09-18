Short Interest in OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Grows By 118.5%

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 118.5% from the August 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OCCI stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. OFS Credit has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $17.63. The firm has a market cap of $77.19 million, a P/E ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average is $14.52.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from OFS Credit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.18%.
About OFS Credit
OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.
Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.