Short Interest in Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) Decreases By 45.5%

Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OI stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.37. OI has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $0.98.
About OI
