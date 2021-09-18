Short Interest in Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) Decreases By 45.5%

Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OI stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.37. OI has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $0.98.

About OI

Oi SA engages in the provision of telecommunications utility services. The firm offers mobile, broadband, pay television, data transmission, and Internet provider services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Services, Personal Mobility, and B2B Services. The Residential Services segment focuses on the sale of fixed telephony services including, voice services, data communication services, and pay TV.

