Short Interest in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) Rises By 50.6%

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 777,900 shares, an increase of 50.6% from the August 15th total of 516,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

OpGen stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.27. 1,291,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,819,342. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.50. OpGen has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37. The stock has a market cap of $125.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of -0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.95.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 99.01% and a negative net margin of 906.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that OpGen will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPGN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OpGen by 64.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 125,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen during the second quarter worth $229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OpGen by 7.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,381,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 91,740 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OpGen in the first quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of OpGen by 502.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 72,353 shares during the period. 6.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

