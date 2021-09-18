Short Interest in Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC) Rises By 128.6%

Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 128.6% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PAIC opened at $10.07 on Friday. Petra Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Petra Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Petra Acquisition during the first quarter worth $45,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Petra Acquisition in the first quarter worth $79,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Petra Acquisition by 1,103.6% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petra Acquisition during the first quarter worth $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Petra Acquisition, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

