Short Interest in Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) Expands By 68.2%

Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 68.2% from the August 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Save Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Noked Capital LTD acquired a new stake in Save Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Save Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $996,000. 13.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Save Foods stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.68. Save Foods has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $30.10.

Save Foods, Inc engages in the research and development of green solutions for extending storability and shelf life of vegetables and fruits. The company was founded by Nimrod Ben-Yehuda on April 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

