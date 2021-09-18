Short Interest in Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) Expands By 68.2%

Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 68.2% from the August 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Save Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Noked Capital LTD acquired a new stake in Save Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Save Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $996,000. 13.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Save Foods stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.68. Save Foods has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $30.10.

Save Foods Company Profile

Save Foods, Inc engages in the research and development of green solutions for extending storability and shelf life of vegetables and fruits. The company was founded by Nimrod Ben-Yehuda on April 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

