Short Interest in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Increases By 82.6%

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 82.6% from the August 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 265,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 73,436 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 29,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 90,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 12,032 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,637. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $27.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

