Short Interest in TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGCU) Declines By 60.0%

TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGCU) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TUGCU stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. TradeUP Global has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.93.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TradeUP Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TradeUP Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TradeUP Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TradeUP Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of TradeUP Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000.

TradeUP Global Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

