Short Interest in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Increases By 48.7%

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 515,400 shares, an increase of 48.7% from the August 15th total of 346,600 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TG. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tredegar by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Tredegar by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 48,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Tredegar by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 34,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tredegar by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 24,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tredegar by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TG stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.67. The company had a trading volume of 873,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,174. The stock has a market cap of $427.32 million, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Tredegar has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $23.71.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Tredegar had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 29.89%. The company had revenue of $219.25 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

