Short Interest in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Rises By 68.8%

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, an increase of 68.8% from the August 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 331,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $200.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.49. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $98.37 and a fifty-two week high of $216.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.39. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $1,265,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,937,316.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,610 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,220. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wexford Capital LP raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 378,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,247,000 after purchasing an additional 27,724 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 12,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,258,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. Argus upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.78.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

