Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Drops By 37.9%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 166,200 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the August 15th total of 267,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 367,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $70.00 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $49.95 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.50.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%.
