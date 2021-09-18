Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Drops By 37.9%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 166,200 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the August 15th total of 267,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 367,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $70.00 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $49.95 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

