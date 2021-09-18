Short Interest in VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Rises By 132.0%

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 132.0% from the August 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,699,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of VNUE stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. VNUE has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.05.
About VNUE
