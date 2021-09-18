Short Interest in VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Rises By 132.0%

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 132.0% from the August 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,699,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of VNUE stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. VNUE has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.05.

Get VNUE alerts:

About VNUE

VNUE, Inc engages in the provision of music technology. It offers a suite of products and services that monetize and monitor music for artists, labels, performing rights organizations, publishers, writers, radio stations, venues, restaurants, bars, and other stakeholders in music. The company was founded by Matthew Carona and Louis Mann in August 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for VNUE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNUE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.