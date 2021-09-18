Short Interest in Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Increases By 66.5%

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 282,600 shares, a growth of 66.5% from the August 15th total of 169,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 474,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NYSE:ZVIA opened at $11.08 on Friday. Zevia PBC has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.72.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

