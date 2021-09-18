Short Interest in Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Declines By 41.2%

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the August 15th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ZNOG opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.47. Zion Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.74. The stock has a market cap of $54.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.62.

About Zion Oil & Gas

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc engages in exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It holds one petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel license. The company was founded by John M. Brown on April 6, 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

