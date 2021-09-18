Showcase (SHO) Price Down 30.9% This Week

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Showcase coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Showcase has a market capitalization of $300,090.31 and approximately $74,487.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Showcase has traded 30.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00071155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.10 or 0.00121096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.64 or 0.00174324 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,420.04 or 0.07128520 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,021.27 or 1.00092486 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $415.07 or 0.00865145 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002658 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

