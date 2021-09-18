Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $88.64

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $88.64 and last traded at $88.48, with a volume of 103303 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.99.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIEGY. Zacks Investment Research cut Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

The stock has a market cap of $149.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

