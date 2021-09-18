SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Short Interest Update

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIF. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SIFCO Industries in the first quarter worth $173,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SIFCO Industries by 19.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SIFCO Industries by 46.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SIFCO Industries by 9.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 18,047 shares during the last quarter. 19.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:SIF traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.69. The stock had a trading volume of 10,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,050. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.75. SIFCO Industries has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $15.76.

SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.

