Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Receives $83.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.40.

SIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $2,031,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $241,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,137.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 66,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 1.3% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 15.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 5.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 11.9% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SIG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,503,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,714. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $88.50.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

