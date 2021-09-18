Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.80.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SLGN shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Silgan in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on Silgan in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on Silgan in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,283,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 12.0% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 11.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,894,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,629,000 after purchasing an additional 201,558 shares during the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silgan stock opened at $39.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.77. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

