Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Director Sells C$78,150.00 in Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Director David Tokpay Kong sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.21, for a total value of C$78,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$946,485.07.

David Tokpay Kong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, David Tokpay Kong sold 10,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.55, for a total value of C$55,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, David Tokpay Kong sold 5,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.04, for a total value of C$30,200.00.

On Monday, July 19th, David Tokpay Kong sold 10,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.99, for a total value of C$59,900.00.

Shares of Silvercorp Metals stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$5.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,452. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$4.96 and a twelve month high of C$11.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.51. The stock has a market cap of C$931.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 5.26.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$72.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$68.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$8.75 target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Silvercorp Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.60.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

