Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Gap Down to $4.37

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.37, but opened at $4.20. Silvercorp Metals shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 33,191 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SVM. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James began coverage on Silvercorp Metals in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silvercorp Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $737.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.33.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $58.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.90 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,004,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after buying an additional 350,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 622,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 249,624 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. 31.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.